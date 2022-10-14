Shree Cement announces change in directorate

-
With effect from 14 October 2022Shree Cement announced the change in directorate with effect from 14 October 2022 as under:
Benu Gopal Bangur (DIN: 00244196), Chairman of the company has tendered his resignation. He has been appointed as Chairman Emeritus of the company.
Hari Mohan Bangur (DIN: 00244329), Managing Director has been designated as Chairman of the company till 31 March 2026.
Prashant Sangur (DIN: 00403621), Joint Managing Director has been designated as Vice Chairman of the company till 31 March 2027.
Neeraj Akhoury (DIN: 07419090) has been appointed as Additional Director and designated as Managing Director of the company.
