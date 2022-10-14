Shree Cement announces change in directorate

JUST IN
With effect from 14 October 2022

Shree Cement announced the change in directorate with effect from 14 October 2022 as under:

Benu Gopal Bangur (DIN: 00244196), Chairman of the company has tendered his resignation. He has been appointed as Chairman Emeritus of the company.

Hari Mohan Bangur (DIN: 00244329), Managing Director has been designated as Chairman of the company till 31 March 2026.

Prashant Sangur (DIN: 00403621), Joint Managing Director has been designated as Vice Chairman of the company till 31 March 2027.

Neeraj Akhoury (DIN: 07419090) has been appointed as Additional Director and designated as Managing Director of the company.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 18:23 IST

