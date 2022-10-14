Maruti Suzuki India launches S-CNG variant of S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of the S-CNG variant of the adventurous and dynamic S-Presso. The S-CNG variant of the S-Presso with its dual-fuel flexibility will enable its energetic customers to further their passion for discovering and exploring exciting experiences.

The new S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering unmatched fuelefficiency and refinement.

The S-Presso S-CNG's responsive engine develops a peak power output of 41.7kW (56.69 PS)@5300RPM and max torque of 82.1Nm@3400RPM in CNG Mode. Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG delivers an excellent fuel-efficiency of 32.73 km/kg. .

