Maruti Suzuki India launches S-CNG variant of S-Presso

The new S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering unmatched fuelefficiency and refinement.
The S-Presso S-CNG's responsive engine develops a peak power output of 41.7kW (56.69 PS)@5300RPM and max torque of 82.1Nm@3400RPM in CNG Mode. Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG delivers an excellent fuel-efficiency of 32.73 km/kg. .
