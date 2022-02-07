Shree Cement Q3 PAT falls 24% YoY to Rs 482 cr

Shree Cement reported a 23.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 482.70 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 631.58 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Consolidated net sales grew 2.2% to Rs 3,637.11 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Profit before tax stood at Rs 619.84 crore in Q3 FY22, 27.3% lower from Rs 852.14 crore recorded in Q3 FY21.

Total expenses spiked by nearly 15% to Rs 2,791 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,430 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Shree Cement said looking at the present situation of the pandemic, the extent to which the same will impact the company's future financial results is currently uncertain and will depend on further developments.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 45 per equity share for the financial year ended 2021-22.

Shree Cement is one of India's top three cement producers. Its portfolio of products includes Shree Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement, Roofon and Rockstrong Cement. It also has an installed power generation capacity of 752 megawatts which includes waste heat recovery power, solar power, wind power along with others.

Shares of Shree Cement ended 0.54% lower at Rs 24,704.25 on Friday. The result was announced after market hours on Friday.

