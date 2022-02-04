Aditya Birla Fashion records PAT of Rs 193 crore in Q3

-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 197 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 58 crore in Q3 FY21.
Revenue during the quarter increased by 44% YoY to Rs 2,987 crore. The company said that Q3 saw a sharp rise in consumer footfalls which led to strong revenue growth across channels. Improved consumer sentiment led to a sharp demand recovery that was amplified by the concentrated wedding season.
EBITDA improved by 44% to Rs 609 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 422 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin was 20.4% in Q3 FY22 as against 20.3% in Q3 FY21.
The company launched more than 200 new stores across businesses and formats. It also expanded into Tier 3 cities & below through small town formats.
Aditya Birla Fashion said that the onset of wave 3 has affected current market conditions and it expects normalcy to return in the following months as the pandemic wears down.
Moving forward, ABFRL will look to expand into segments and businesses that are inherently more digital in nature, in sync with the consumer trends in fashion.
ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group. It is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.
The scrip fell 3.06% to currently trade at Rs 294.85 on the BSE.
