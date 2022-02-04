Godrej Properties Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Venkys (India) Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd and Team Lease Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2022.

Venkys (India) Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd and Team Lease Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2022.

Godrej Properties Ltd crashed 9.68% to Rs 1507.65 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64336 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd tumbled 8.25% to Rs 2409.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9224 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd lost 6.39% to Rs 3642. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6130 shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd slipped 5.81% to Rs 988.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23323 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd plummeted 5.52% to Rs 4367. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1819 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)