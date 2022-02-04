Saint-Gobain Sekurit gains after Q3 PAT jumps 67% YoY to Rs 9 cr

-
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 1.28% to Rs 94.85 after the company's net profit rose 66.73% to Rs 9.32 crore on 17.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 41.45 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.Profit before tax in the third quarter stood at Rs 12.16 crore, up by 61.92% from Rs 7.51 crore reported in the same period last year.
Total expenses rose 6.80% to Rs 30.64 crore with cost of materials consumed climbing 25.75% to Rs 18.90 crore during the period under review.
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India supplies automotive glazing solutions to 3 wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.
