Shree Cement rises after Q2 PAT jumps 68.5% YoY

-
ALSO READ
JK Cement rises after Q2 PAT soars 170% YoY
Shree Cement board approves business expansion
Board of Birla Corporation approves capacity expansion of grinding cement plant at Durgapur
Shree Cement tumbles after Q1 PAT slips 14% to Rs 330 cr
UltraTech Q4 profit at Rs 3,239 cr, net sales Rs 10,745.62 cr
-
Shree Cement rose 1.44% to Rs 23,204.05 after consolidated net profit jumped 68.5% to Rs 527.87 crore on 8.2% rise in net sales to Rs 3,249.93 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.The cement maker's profit before tax soared 79.6% year on year to Rs 729.51 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 406.1 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense were steeply higher at Rs 201.64 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 92.80 crore in Q2 September 2019.
The company believes that pandemic is unlikely to impact on the recoverability of the carrying value of its assets as at 30 September 2020. As the situation of pandemic is still continuing, the extent to which the same will impact company's future financial results is currently uncertain and will depend on further developments.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 67.864. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock trades above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 20615.58 and its 100-day moving average (DMA) placed at 21,289.35. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.
Shree Cement is primarily an Indian cement manufacturer. It also produces and sells power under the name Shree Power and Shree Mega Power.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU