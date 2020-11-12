Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 201.53 points or 1.03% at 19685.9 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 9.07%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 5.56%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 4.69%),Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (up 4.21%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Laurus Labs Ltd (up 3.01%), FDC Ltd (up 2.95%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.74%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.71%), and Wockhardt Ltd (up 2.4%).

On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 3.18%), Pfizer Ltd (down 1.13%), and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 0.66%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 225.84 or 0.52% at 43367.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.4 points or 0.42% at 12695.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.25 points or 0.8% at 15405.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.87 points or 0.74% at 5261.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 791 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)