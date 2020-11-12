AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd Spikes 4.15%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.23%

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd has lost 2.11% over last one month compared to 3.33% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.15% rise in the SENSEX

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd rose 4.15% today to trade at Rs 46.45. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.23% to quote at 21904.39. The index is down 3.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd increased 2.33% and KPIT Technologies Ltd added 2.16% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 44.5 % over last one year compared to the 8.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd has lost 2.11% over last one month compared to 3.33% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 120 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6641 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 81.95 on 24 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26.7 on 26 Mar 2020.

