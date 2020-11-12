Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 27.14 points or 0.94% at 2902.72 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Snowman Logistics Ltd (up 12.28%), Uflex Ltd (up 6.92%),Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (up 5.77%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),GE Power India Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.39%), Bharat Bijlee Ltd (up 4.14%), Escorts Ltd (up 3.06%), Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd (up 2.79%), and Gayatri Projects Ltd (up 2.7%).

On the other hand, BGR Energy Systems Ltd (down 4.34%), HBL Power Systems Ltd (down 2.41%), and Honda India Power Products Ltd (down 2.35%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 225.84 or 0.52% at 43367.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.4 points or 0.42% at 12695.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.25 points or 0.8% at 15405.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.87 points or 0.74% at 5261.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 791 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

