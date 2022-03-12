Shreyas Intermediates CFO Jignesh Dinesh Desai resigns w.e.f Mar. 11

Shreyas Intermediates announced that Jignesh Dinesh Desai, the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company resigned from his duties from 11 March 2022.

The board accepted the resignation via passing a board resolution on 11 March 2022 and relieved Mr Desai from his duties from 11 March 2022.

Meanwhile, the board appointed Hariprakash Ratanlal Bohra as the chief oinancial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 11 March 2022. Hariprakash Ratanlal Bohra is a graduate from the Rajasthan University and has a experience of more than 40 years in the field of finance.

The net loss of Shreyas Intermediates reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. There were no sales reported in the quarter ended December 2021 and during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Shreyas Intermediates produces petrochemical products. The company engages in the manufacturing of pigment and pigment intermediates and bi-products. Shreyas Intermediates serves customers in India.

Shares of Shreyas Intermediates lost 0.13% to end at Rs 7.99 on BSE on Friday, 11 March 2022.

