Shree Ganesh Remedies bids Rs 26 cr for Jaiswal Pharmachem land in Gujarat

Shree Ganesh Remedies was declared as the highest bidder with Rs 26 crore bid, for the e-auction of assets of M/s Jaiswal Pharmachem, i.e., Plot No 6002 and 6003, GIDC Estate, Ankleshwar (land area approx. 20,100 sq. m.) (Gujarat).

The net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies surged 51.62% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales jumped 59.35% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Shares of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 1.28% to close at Rs 281.75 on BSE on Friday, 11 March 2022. Shree Ganesh Remedies is an Indian pharmaceuticals company. Its core activities consist of manufacturing & export of pharmaceutical intermediates & fine chemicals and research & development.

