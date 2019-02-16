JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ABC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit declines 55.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 37.36 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries declined 55.16% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 37.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales37.3637.70 -1 OPM %10.920.29 -PBDT3.55-0.47 LP PBT2.75-1.17 LP NP2.044.55 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements