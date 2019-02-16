Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit declines 55.16% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 37.36 croreNet profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries declined 55.16% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 37.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales37.3637.70 -1 OPM %10.920.29 -PBDT3.55-0.47 LP PBT2.75-1.17 LP NP2.044.55 -55
