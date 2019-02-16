JUST IN
Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 34.17% to Rs 2.67 crore

Net profit of Kabsons Industries rose 44.83% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.17% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.671.99 34 OPM %4.4912.06 -PBDT0.210.32 -34 PBT0.150.28 -46 NP0.420.29 45

