Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 37.67% to Rs 11.83 crore

Net profit of Expo Gas Containers rose 35.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 37.67% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.8318.98 -38 OPM %16.658.38 -PBDT0.960.75 28 PBT0.810.60 35 NP0.810.60 35

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

