Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit rises 229.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Odisha seeks free LPG cylinders for cyclone-affected people
Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the September 2018 quarter
Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 156.62% in the December 2018 quarter
Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 99.19% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 37.67% to Rs 11.83 croreNet profit of Expo Gas Containers rose 35.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 37.67% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.8318.98 -38 OPM %16.658.38 -PBDT0.960.75 28 PBT0.810.60 35 NP0.810.60 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU