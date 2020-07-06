Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Falls 4.94%

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd has added 60.98% over last one month compared to 2.67% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 6.12% rise in the SENSEX

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd lost 4.94% today to trade at Rs 10.19. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.88% to quote at 11328.96. The index is up 2.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sanwaria Consumer Ltd decreased 4.94% and Future Consumer Ltd lost 4.79% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went down 1.53 % over last one year compared to the 7.92% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd has added 60.98% over last one month compared to 2.67% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 6.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1591 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 12.45 on 02 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.2 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)