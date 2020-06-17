Navneet Education standalone net profit rises 9.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 207.22 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 9.99% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 207.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 245.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.60% to Rs 219.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 1441.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1360.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

207.22245.521441.801360.5415.7911.4922.0621.1431.8126.16330.43295.1722.4219.65295.14270.7116.1814.71219.35177.47

