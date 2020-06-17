Navneet Education standalone net profit rises 9.99% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Welspun Corp hits the roof on turnaround in performance
Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 207.22 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 9.99% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 207.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 245.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.60% to Rs 219.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 1441.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1360.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales207.22245.52 -16 1441.801360.54 6 OPM %15.7911.49 -22.0621.14 - PBDT31.8126.16 22 330.43295.17 12 PBT22.4219.65 14 295.14270.71 9 NP16.1814.71 10 219.35177.47 24

