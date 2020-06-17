Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
HDFC to mull fund raising on 19 June
Sales rise 22.78% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Raj Packaging Industries reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.78% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.55% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.766.32 23 34.0834.27 -1 OPM %8.382.06 -7.074.64 - PBDT0.46-0.11 LP 1.540.62 148 PBT0.20-0.39 LP 0.50-0.22 LP NP0.13-0.28 LP 0.32-0.16 LP

