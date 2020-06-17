Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 9.67% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.41% to Rs 250.58 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 9.67% to Rs 33.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.41% to Rs 250.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.06% to Rs 197.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 1512.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1445.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales250.58303.39 -17 1512.051445.01 5 OPM %20.8714.89 -20.7318.74 - PBDT50.0743.08 16 318.74278.01 15 PBT36.9234.37 7 271.86245.31 11 NP33.1130.19 10 197.24152.83 29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
