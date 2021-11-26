Shreyas Shipping & Logistics purchases carrier TBC Kailash for $14.60 mil.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics took the delivery of one bulk carrier named, TBC Kailash at price of $14.60 million.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics' consolidated net profit jumped 195.9% to Rs 29.44 crore on a 45.1% drop in net sales to Rs 75.34 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics (SSL) is a pioneer and market leader in domestic coastal container shipping covering all main ports and container terminals on the Indian coast. SSL, which has a fleet of 13 vessels with a capacity of over 23,000 TEUs, also offers services to the Middle East and Bangladesh.

Shares of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics lost 0.61% to Rs 251 on BSE.

