Shreyas Shipping & Logistics purchases carrier TBC Kailash for $14.60 mil.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics took the delivery of one bulk carrier named, TBC Kailash at price of $14.60 million.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics' consolidated net profit jumped 195.9% to Rs 29.44 crore on a 45.1% drop in net sales to Rs 75.34 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics (SSL) is a pioneer and market leader in domestic coastal container shipping covering all main ports and container terminals on the Indian coast. SSL, which has a fleet of 13 vessels with a capacity of over 23,000 TEUs, also offers services to the Middle East and Bangladesh.
Shares of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics lost 0.61% to Rs 251 on BSE.
