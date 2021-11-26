Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd notched up volume of 10527 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1056 shares
PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 November 2021.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd notched up volume of 10527 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1056 shares. The stock rose 5.79% to Rs.3,214.50. Volumes stood at 464 shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15110 shares. The stock gained 4.74% to Rs.498.55. Volumes stood at 54991 shares in the last session.
Cipla Ltd registered volume of 3.43 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49782 shares. The stock rose 5.21% to Rs.946.85. Volumes stood at 52662 shares in the last session.
Bayer CropScience Ltd witnessed volume of 25338 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7853 shares. The stock dropped 0.85% to Rs.4,683.05. Volumes stood at 54051 shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 22980 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7802 shares. The stock rose 3.28% to Rs.3,539.40. Volumes stood at 3571 shares in the last session.
