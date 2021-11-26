PVR slides over 16% in six sessions

PVR fell 7.15% to Rs 1448.85, extending losses for the sixth trading session.

Shares of PVR have slumped 16.68% in six consecutive sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 1,738.95 on 17 November 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has declined 17.30% as against 6.24% fall in the Sensex. It has jumped 10.78% in the past one year compared with 29.97% surge in the Sensex.

PVR is a world leader in the multiplex business. It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 153.27 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 184.06 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 197.5% to Rs 120.32 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Rs 40.45 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)