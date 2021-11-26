R Systems International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, BEML Ltd and Aurum Proptech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2021.

R Systems International Ltd soared 13.77% to Rs 326.35 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27681 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 11.57. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd surged 8.84% to Rs 1180.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25313 shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd jumped 7.81% to Rs 1743.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12721 shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd rose 7.19% to Rs 207.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

