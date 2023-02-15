Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 180.77% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 111.29% to Rs 6.74 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon rose 180.77% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.29% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.743.19 111 OPM %23.7425.08 -PBDT1.030.40 158 PBT0.980.37 165 NP0.730.26 181

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:59 IST

