Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 180.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon rose 180.77% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.29% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.743.1923.7425.081.030.400.980.370.730.26

