Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 51.02 croreNet profit of Super Tannery rose 63.64% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 51.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales51.0243.33 18 OPM %7.728.86 -PBDT3.002.62 15 PBT1.460.91 60 NP1.080.66 64
