Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 51.02 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 63.64% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 51.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.51.0243.337.728.863.002.621.460.911.080.66

