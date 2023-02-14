Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 27.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport chairman S. Lakshmninarayanan resigns
DCM Shriram slides as Q2 PAT skid 19% YoY to Rs 128 cr
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company appoints directors
Shriram Transport Q2 PAT rises 38% YoY to Rs 1,067 cr
-
Sales rise 42.72% to Rs 214.05 croreNet profit of Shriram Housing Finance rose 27.16% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.72% to Rs 214.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales214.05149.98 43 OPM %72.1173.65 -PBDT51.4340.36 27 PBT49.0238.38 28 NP36.3828.61 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU