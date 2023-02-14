JUST IN
Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 27.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.72% to Rs 214.05 crore

Net profit of Shriram Housing Finance rose 27.16% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.72% to Rs 214.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales214.05149.98 43 OPM %72.1173.65 -PBDT51.4340.36 27 PBT49.0238.38 28 NP36.3828.61 27

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

