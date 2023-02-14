Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 27.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.72% to Rs 214.05 crore

Net profit of Shriram Housing Finance rose 27.16% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.72% to Rs 214.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.214.05149.9872.1173.6551.4340.3649.0238.3836.3828.61

