IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Geecee Ventures Ltd and Mawana Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2022.

IVP Ltd soared 17.72% to Rs 180.05 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16394 shares in the past one month.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd surged 15.80% to Rs 96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28321 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd spiked 15.63% to Rs 78.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14195 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd gained 12.78% to Rs 182.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18092 shares in the past one month.

Mawana Sugars Ltd jumped 11.05% to Rs 121.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50939 shares in the past one month.

