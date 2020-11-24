Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd jumps around 5%

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1023.25, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.73% in last one year as compared to a 7.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.36% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1023.25, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 13020.25. The Sensex is at 44421.96, up 0.78%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has risen around 48.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 20.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14059.1, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1009.45, up 4.03% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

