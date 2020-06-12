Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 650.2, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.01% in last one year as compared to a 17.97% slide in NIFTY and a 26.82% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 650.2, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 9773.25. The Sensex is at 33068.95, down 1.4%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has slipped around 3.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10035.7, down 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 653.35, up 2.35% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

