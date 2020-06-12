Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Granules India Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and Magma Fincorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2020.

Granules India Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and Magma Fincorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2020.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd soared 6.04% to Rs 373.75 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7776 shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd surged 5.04% to Rs 209.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd spiked 4.99% to Rs 11.58. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd exploded 4.97% to Rs 14.58. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84986 shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd spurt 4.96% to Rs 18.61. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)