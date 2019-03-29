Suven Life Sciences secures Product Patents in Eurasia, Europe, South Korea and Sri Lanka

-
Suven Life Sciences announced the grant of one (1) product patent from Eurasia (031319), one (1) product patent from Europe (3180001), one (1) product patent from South Korea (10-1938408) and one (1) product patent from Sri Lanka (15767) corresponding to the New Chemical Entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegener ative diseases and patents are valid through 2034.
The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT6 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia etc.
