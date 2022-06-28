Infosys to collaborate with Global Express

-
For implementing infrastructure and cloud transformationInfosys has been selected by Australian express logistics business, Global Express, to separate the technology landscape following divestment from Toll Holdings.
Building on its strategic collaboration with Global Express to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation, Infosys will leverage the established blueprints and tools from Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, As part of this collaboration, Infosys will also help set up a greenfield technology environment, and migrate Global Express' applications and services to a world-leading sustainable and energy-efficient data centre and public cloud on AWS.
Infosys will manage the end-to-end program, enabling Global Express' transformation strategy for its transport and logistics business to deliver exceptional customer service.
