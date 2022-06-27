Mishtann Foods expands its Salt portfolio

-
Launches salt crystals with nutritional benefitsMishtann Foods announced the launch of a new variant in salt in the form of salt crystals which has several nutritional benefits. The company has experienced a positive response for Salt, which was recently launched by the Company while expanding their product line. MFL's Salt which had bagged several orders from major retail stores, has Successfully executed these orders and is receiving good response of its salt. The Company also received an encouraging response to its "Rock Salt" Variety which has buoyant demand in many markets across India.
