Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 55.44% to Rs 0.86 croreNet loss of Shukra Jewellery reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 55.44% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.861.93 -55 OPM %11.636.22 -PBDT-0.080.09 PL PBT-0.080.09 PL NP-0.080.09 PL
