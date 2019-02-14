JUST IN
Business Standard

Shiva Suitings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2172.73% to Rs 2.50 crore

Net profit of Shiva Suitings reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2172.73% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.500.11 2173 OPM %4.400 -PBDT0.110 0 PBT0.110 0 NP0.090 0

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:11 IST

