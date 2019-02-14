JUST IN
PSU OMCs decline as crude oil firms up
Business Standard

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital Market 

Electrotherm (India) Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd, Madhucon Projects Ltd and Anik Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2019.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd, Madhucon Projects Ltd and Anik Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2019.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd surged 13.02% to Rs 5.99 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4698 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd spiked 12.31% to Rs 150.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1501 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7792 shares in the past one month.

Madhucon Projects Ltd exploded 9.56% to Rs 6.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10015 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd advanced 9.49% to Rs 13.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2959 shares in the past one month.

