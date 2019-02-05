Shyam Century Ferrous consolidated net profit rises 56.78% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 31.00% to Rs 38.71 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous rose 56.78% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.00% to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.7129.55 31 OPM %16.669.85 -PBDT6.583.16 108 PBT5.892.55 131 NP5.553.54 57

