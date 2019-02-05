Shyam Century Ferrous consolidated net profit rises 56.78% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shyam Century Ferrous consolidated net profit rises 118.75% in the September 2018 quarter
Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.14 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Hipolin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 31.00% to Rs 38.71 croreNet profit of Shyam Century Ferrous rose 56.78% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.00% to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.7129.55 31 OPM %16.669.85 -PBDT6.583.16 108 PBT5.892.55 131 NP5.553.54 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU