Volumes jump at Max India Ltd counter

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 February 2019.

witnessed volume of 4.6 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 39.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11718 shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.77.15. Volumes stood at 6076 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 4.52 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39015 shares. The stock slipped 0.05% to Rs.203.50. Volumes stood at 37751 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 98801 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33217 shares. The stock slipped 9.41% to Rs.331.25. Volumes stood at 25011 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 34805 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12614 shares. The stock gained 9.59% to Rs.88.00. Volumes stood at 20409 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 22712 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9061 shares. The stock lost 5.39% to Rs.72.00. Volumes stood at 9111 shares in the last session.

