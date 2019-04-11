Shyam Telecom announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Gond art by Jangarh Shyam's family on view in Delhi
RCom's Punit Garg to be non-executive director
TDSAT exempts RCom spectrum from levies, asks DoT to return Rs 2K cr
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Stand by spectrum pricing, industry decides tariff: Trai Chairman
-
With effect from 30 March 2019Shyam Telecom announced the appointment of Rakesh Malhotra as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) on Board of the company with effect from 30 March 2019. The company announced the cessation of Chander Sain Malhotra and Narendra Kumbhat as Directors of the Company with effect from 31 March, 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU