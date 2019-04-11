JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Shyam Telecom announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 30 March 2019

Shyam Telecom announced the appointment of Rakesh Malhotra as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) on Board of the company with effect from 30 March 2019. The company announced the cessation of Chander Sain Malhotra and Narendra Kumbhat as Directors of the Company with effect from 31 March, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU