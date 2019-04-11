JUST IN
Meghmani Organics update on fire at Agrochemical Plant at GIDC Dahej

Meghmani Organics announced that accidental fire broke out in one of the manufacturing sections (Cypermethrin plant) of the Agrochemical Plant at GIDC, Dahej, Bharuch on 26 March 2019. The remaining two manufacturing sections have not been affected and would start shortly.

The company expects to restore Cypermethrin facility as soon as possible.

The company has received closure notice from Gujarat Pollution Contol Board to comply with necessary pollution control norms of fire accident. The company has applied for revocation of the closure. The company is in process of strengthening its environmental safety measures to avoid such mishap.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 14:52 IST

