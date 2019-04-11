Meghmani Organics update on fire at Agrochemical Plant at GIDC Dahej

Meghmani Organics announced that accidental fire broke out in one of the ( plant) of the at GIDC, Dahej, on 26 March 2019. The remaining two have not been affected and would start shortly.

The company expects to restore facility as soon as possible.

The company has received closure notice from to comply with necessary norms of fire accident. The company has applied for revocation of the closure. The company is in process of strengthening its environmental safety measures to avoid such mishap.

