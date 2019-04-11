Meghmani Organics update on fire at Agrochemical Plant at GIDC Dahej

-
ALSO READ
Meghmani Organics intimates of fire accident at its Agrochemical Manufacturing Division in Dahej
Dai-Ichi Karkaria closes down its Kasarwadi Plant
Alembic Pharma's JV Aleor gets USFDA nod for generic skin conditions ointment
One dead as tugboat capsizes while towing Ro-Pax ferry vessel
Woman jumps in front of train along with two kids; all die
-
Meghmani Organics announced that accidental fire broke out in one of the manufacturing sections (Cypermethrin plant) of the Agrochemical Plant at GIDC, Dahej, Bharuch on 26 March 2019. The remaining two manufacturing sections have not been affected and would start shortly.
The company expects to restore Cypermethrin facility as soon as possible.
The company has received closure notice from Gujarat Pollution Contol Board to comply with necessary pollution control norms of fire accident. The company has applied for revocation of the closure. The company is in process of strengthening its environmental safety measures to avoid such mishap.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU