Caplin Point Laboratories announces appointment of director of Caplin Steriles

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session
Sun Pharma posts surprise quarterly loss on one-time charge
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for third straight session
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gains for third straight session
Benchmarks trade near day's high; media shares advance
-
Caplin Point Laboratories has appointed M Panjatcharam (who was previously the Head of R&D - Quality at Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries) as a Whole-time Director of Caplin Steriles (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company) and as Head of Quality, R&D and Operations for the Company's regulated markets injectable business, including US FDA approved injectable plant and DSIR recognised R&D Units CP4 & CP 5, which is now Caplin Steriles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU