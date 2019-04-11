JUST IN
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Testosterone Gel 1.62%
Caplin Point Laboratories announces appointment of director of Caplin Steriles

Caplin Point Laboratories has appointed M Panjatcharam (who was previously the Head of R&D - Quality at Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries) as a Whole-time Director of Caplin Steriles (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company) and as Head of Quality, R&D and Operations for the Company's regulated markets injectable business, including US FDA approved injectable plant and DSIR recognised R&D Units CP4 & CP 5, which is now Caplin Steriles.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 12:18 IST

