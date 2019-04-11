JUST IN
TRC Financial Services announces change in directorate and appointment of CFO

The Board of TRC Financial Services has approved the following at its meeting held on 11 April 2019 -

1. Appointment of G. Koteswar (DIN: 07121503) as whole-time Director of the Company for 3 consecutive years subject to the approval of the members with effect from 11 April 2019.

2.

Appointment of Manoj Tulsani as Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel with effect from 11 April, 2019.

3. Noted resignation of Chirag Meswani (DIN: 07987316) as Whole time Director with effect from 11 April 2019.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 17:05 IST

