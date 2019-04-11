TRC Financial Services announces change in directorate and appointment of CFO

The Board of TRC Financial Services has approved the following at its meeting held on 11 April 2019 -
1. Appointment of G. Koteswar (DIN: 07121503) as whole-time Director of the Company for 3 consecutive years subject to the approval of the members with effect from 11 April 2019.
2.
Appointment of Manoj Tulsani as Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel with effect from 11 April, 2019.
3. Noted resignation of Chirag Meswani (DIN: 07987316) as Whole time Director with effect from 11 April 2019.
