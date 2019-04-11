AGC Networks to acquire COPC Holdings Inc. for USD 5.5 mn

JUST IN
AGC Networks announced that AGC Networks, ('AGC Singapore'), Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company & AGC Networks Inc. ('AGC US'), Wholly-owned Subsidiary of AGC Singapore, have jointly entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with COPC Holdings Inc. ('Target Company') and Global Quality Assurance ('Seller') on 09 April 2019 in USA to acquire 100% stake in the Target Company for a purchase consideration of US$ 5.5 million.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 19:25 IST

