Siemens sets up state-of-the-art factory in Aurangabad

To manufacture high performance bogies

Siemens has set up a state-of-the-art factory in Aurangabad to address the increasing demand in India and across the world. The factory will deliver over 200 bogies towards an export order. The bogies are based on the proven global design concept from Siemens - SF30 Combino Plus that offers best-in-class passenger experience and easy maintenance.

The factory has a highly flexible production line capable of meeting domestic and global rolling stock requirements. It manufactures high-performance bogies for passenger, coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams and metros.

