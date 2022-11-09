JUST IN
Business Standard

Sun Pharma and SPARC sign licensing agreement

Capital Market 

For commercialization of phenobarbital injection for treatment of seizures in newborns

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company today announced the signing of a licensing agreement for commercialization of benzyl alcohol and propylene glycol-free phenobarbital sodium powder for injection in the United States. SPARC submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for this product for the treatment of neonatal seizures in February 2022. Currently, there are no phenobarbital injection products approved by the US FDA for the treatment of seizures in newborns.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Sun Pharma will pay SPARC an upfront payment of US $10 million. SPARC will also be eligible to receive milestone payments contingent upon the achievement of regulatory and sales milestones, as well as tiered royalties on sales.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:10 IST

