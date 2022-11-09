Board of Tips Industries approves buyback of shares

At meeting held on 09 November 2022

The Board of Tips Industries at its meeting held on 09 November 2022 has approved buyback of shares of the company not exceeding 1,26,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 2600 per share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 32.76 crore.

