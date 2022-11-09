Board of Tips Industries approves buyback of shares

-
ALSO READ
Board of SMC Global Securities approves buyback of shares up to Rs 75 cr
Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services approves buyback of shares up to Rs 160 cr
Board of Zydus Lifesciences approves buyback of shares up to Rs 750 cr
Board of Bajaj Auto approves buyback of shares up to Rs 2500 cr
Board of Suraj approves buyback of shares up to Rs 6.93 cr
-
At meeting held on 09 November 2022The Board of Tips Industries at its meeting held on 09 November 2022 has approved buyback of shares of the company not exceeding 1,26,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 2600 per share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 32.76 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU