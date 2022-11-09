Indiamart subsidiary to pare stake in ProcMart

Tradezeal Online, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiamart Intermesh has agreed to sell 4,850 equity shares of Instant Procurement (hereinafter referred as 'ProcMart') amounting to Rs 13.62 crore.

Consequent to the above transaction and subscription of shares by the new investors in ProcMart, the shareholding of Tradezeal shall be 19.5% on fully diluted basis.

