JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 83.23% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indiamart subsidiary to pare stake in ProcMart

Capital Market 

Tradezeal Online, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiamart Intermesh has agreed to sell 4,850 equity shares of Instant Procurement (hereinafter referred as 'ProcMart') amounting to Rs 13.62 crore.

Consequent to the above transaction and subscription of shares by the new investors in ProcMart, the shareholding of Tradezeal shall be 19.5% on fully diluted basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU