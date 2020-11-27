Sinclairs Hotels launches its eights property at Gangtok, Sikkim

Sinclairs Hotels announced the launch of its eighth property at Gangtok, Sikkim. The hotel has 60 rooms and suites offering different types of accommodation.

It is a stunning building comprising ground plus six floors housing rooms and other facilities, while there are two basements for car park, services etc. The built up area of the hotel is around 45,000 sq.ft.

It has a spacious multi-cuisine restaurant Magnolia, which offers daily fresh selection of expertly prepared meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The hotel has an expansive Guras Bar & Lounge with spectacular views of the Kanchenjunga range.

