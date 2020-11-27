Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell two Suezmax Crude Carriers

Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to sell its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carriers, Jag Lateef and Jag Laadki of about 147,080 dwt and about 150,284 dwt respectively.

The vessels will be delivered to the new buyers in H2 FY 2020-21.

The Company's current fleet stands at 47 vessels, comprising 34 tankers (11 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.48 years aggregating 3.80 mn dwt. The company has also contracted to buy a Secondhand Capesize Bulk Carrier which is expected to be delivered in H2 FY 2020-21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)