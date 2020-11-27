ABB Power Products signs MoU with Ashok Leyland and IITM for e-mobility pilot

ABB Power Products and Systems India announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Ashok Leyland and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for an e-mobility pilot.

The triumvirate will run an electric bus (e-bus) pilot to support sustainable in-campus commuting by IITM's students and staff.

The e-bus, which will incorporate Hitachi ABB Power Grids' innovative flash-charging technology - Grid-eMotion™ Flash, will be provided by India's largest bus manufacturer, Ashok Leyland. IITM will host the infrastructure required to operate the flash-charging system for the e-bus.

